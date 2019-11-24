|
|
Gene Morford
Resident of Bethel Island
Gene Morford, age 99 of Bethel Island peacefully passed away at his home on 11/13/19.
Gene was born in Indiana to Carl and Ruth Morford on 07/03/1920. He graduated from Bippus High School in 1938 and went on to proudly serve as a Merchant Marine for over 56 years. He traveled all over the world but his favorite two places were The Philippines and Costa Rica. Gene never knew a stranger and enjoyed telling stories of his many excursions as a mariner. In Japan on December 13, 1956 he married his wife of 62 years Hisako Morford.
Gene continued to stay active, doing morning yoga as well as taking daily walks and talking to all of the neighbors. He also enjoyed looking after the neighborhood squirrels one of which he nicknamed "fatso".
Gene is survived by his wife Hisako Morford, 86 of Bethel Island, 2 sisters Wanda Lee Dreyer, 92 and June Swing, 97 of Indiana along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019