Gene Roger Clark, Jr.
November 17, 1944 ~ October 14, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Born to proud parents Gene R. Clark Sr. and Margaret Ellen on November 17, 1944 in Logan WV. Brother Charles Ray Clark came before him and baby sister Lynda Lee Christie followed. The family moved to Concord at the age of 5. A graduate of Mt. Diablo High 1962, he married the love of his life LaVonne Marie Walton 3 months later. They welcomed son Edward Kyle Clark in Oct. 1962 and daughter Cynthia Lynn Clark in April 1966.
Roger had 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, (he was a better grandfather than a father).
He retired from the roofing industry where he had worked his way up to run a business of his own for 25 years. He did so with help from long time friend and employee Art Castenada who demonstrated his allegiance to GRC Roofing Co. Inc.
Roger touched the lives of those he encountered because of his integreity and good natured heart. All who knew him loved him for his dedication to family, his love of singing and great sense of humor.
A memorial will be held at Ouimet Brothers in Concord, Tuesday October 21st at 2pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019