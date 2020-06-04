Geneva Del RossaMarch 26, 1925 - May 27, 2020Resident of Antioch, CA.Geneva M. Del Rossa (Reeves)It is with a heavy heart, the Del Rossa family of Antioch regrets to inform you that Geneva Del Rossa (Reeves) passed the morning of May 27th, 2020 at her home. On the morning of her passing, Geneva was surrounded by her loved ones as they comforted her near the final moments. Geneva was the widow of Alfred Del Rossa (married for 71 years), and is survived by their children Ronnie Del Rossa and Barbara Graham, and many grandchildren who cherished their moments with Geneva. For those of us who had the opportunity to be a part of Geneva's life, we can truly say how special of a person she was. When Geneva wasn't at home taking care of her family, she enjoyed going on trips with her husband and friends through the senior citizen society. She was an avid A's & Warriors fan, and never missed watching a game.Geneva, you will be missed, but never forgotten. Your memories live with us in our hearts. Let us all have comfort knowing that you are at rest now, and let us celebrate the life you lived and shared with so many of us. We love you, rest well, and say hi to our loved ones in Heaven; we miss you all.