Genore Schaaf
Dec. 8, 1925 - Dec. 3, 2019
Fremont
"I am satisfied." Some of the last words our dear, sweet mother said before she passed away on December 3, 2019. Genore Irene Schaaf, age 93, was born to the late Tallak and Gladys Brokken on December 8, 1925 in Harmony, MN. Genore graduated valedictorian from Harmony High, received a teaching certificate from Winona State College, and received her B.A. degree cum laude from San Jose State. She was an elementary school teacher for Fremont Unified School District for 24 years. Genore was gracious, kind, giving, compassionate, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and companion. She is survived by two daughters Sara (Greg) Gordon and Amy (Mark) Reynolds and daughter-in-law Leticia. She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey. Her grandchildren Cole, Chad, Conor, Alfred, Sierra, Gabriel, will miss her dearly. Genore loved music and played piano for the Methodist church when she was a young girl. During college she played trombone in a swing band. Genore was very spiritual and St. James Episcopal Church was her second family. She hosted 6 am bible study for 34 years! Genore enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and mahjong. She also loved the opera and symphony and held season passes for both. Services will be January 11, 2020 at 11am at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. We will treasure your memories and carry your wisdom so that one day we too can say "I am satisfied." Memorial donations may be made to St. James' Episcopal Church, PO Box 457, Fremont, CA 94537.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019