Geoffrey Lee Lloyd
September 26, 1955 ~ August 25, 2019
Patterson, Calif.
Geoffrey (Geoff), beloved son of Frank and Mary Lloyd, passed away in Modesto, after a brave battle with complications from sepsis and pneumonia.
Geoff was born in Berkeley and moved to Dublin, Calif. in 1963. He attended Nielsen Elementary and Dublin and Valley High Schools. He was an accomplished self- taught musician, and music was his passion since middle school. He played in many, many groups and bands throughout his life.
Geoff will be missed by his large caring family and his partner Monika Huperz, his two brothers, Dennis (Janet) and their families, and his brother Ronald (Pam) and their family, and his sister in law, Kathi Lloyd. He also leaves his caring aunt Diane Muldoon and his cousins John Muldoon IV, and Katie McKee (Josh) and their families … and cousins Gini Peterson (Pete) and son Erik, Eric Voorheis (Marilou) and daughter Anna, and cousin Diana Voorheis.
Geoffrey's family would like to thank his wonderful friends who have always stood by him, and give us strength now: Linda McClenahan, Aaron Abbott, Earl and George Pavao, Ron Mardirosian, Don Stevenson, Jerry Merrill, and Gabe Duffin.
A private celebration of his life will be held.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019