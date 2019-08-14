|
Geoffrey Taos Abeyta Byrns
September 17, 1985 ~ August 8, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Geoffrey Taos Abeyta Byrns passed away August 8th 2019 from a long-term heart aliment. He was named after Taos, New Mexico where his grandparents were married and Abeyta was his grandfathers birth name. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Kathy Byrns, brothers, Brad Byrns, David Rumberg, and Torn Rumberg, and nieces Madison Rumberg and Carly Rumberg, and nephews Austin Rumberg and JT Byrns. Geoff was born in Walnut Creek, California September 17, 1985. He attended Monte Vista High School and graduated from Clayton Valley High School. Geoff loved baseball and played for the San Ramon Valley Little League team that won the Northern California championship. He spent a summer playing for the Goldpanners in the Fairbanks, Alaska League and went on to play for Chabot Community College and was selected to the state All American Team and was the state homerun champion. He finished his baseball career playing for Texas Tech in the Big Twelve Conference. Following college Geoff founded All American Baseball and coached young men and women. He loved coaching and passed on to each player his passion for the game and the motivation to excell. His players will miss him and he will miss them too. If you wish to make a donation in Geoffs name please direct it to the Cardiovascular Center at Stanford University Hospital. A memorial will be held Sunday August 25 from 3:00 to 6:00 at the Oak Hill Park Community Center, 3005 Stone Valley Road in Danville, CA next to Monte Vista High School. Oak Hill has a beautiful park and children's playground so bring the family and celebrate Geoff's life.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019