George Anthony Buonocore

Apr. 10, 1927 - Feb. 18, 2019

Resident of Moraga

George A. Buonocore, 91, passed away on February 18, his children by his side. Born in Garfield, NJ, to Anthony and Josephine (Natoli) Buonocore, George was one of five children, Louis, Corienne, Gloria, and Anthony, all now deceased. George served in the Merchant Marine during World War II and in the Army during the Korean War, supporting the withdrawal of Marine and Army troops from Chosin Reservoir.George met and married Shirley McCoy, a member of the Army Nurse Corps, while stationed at Fort Campbell, KY, in 1952. They were married for more than 58 years and had four children—Susan (Mark Schynert), David (deceased), Mary Ellen (Larry Kuhn), and Richard. George earned his BA from San Jose State College in 1958 and an MA in 1965 from Washington State University. He taught chemistry at Campbell, Blackford, and Prospect High Schools, served as Vice Principal at Prospect, and was principal of Westmont High School for fifteen years, until his retirement in 1987. George and Shirley enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. They moved to Roseville, CA in 1997. After Shirley's passing, George relocated to Moraga, CA.In addition to his children and sons-in-law, George is survived by grandchildren Anthony, Annie, Jane, Kendra, and Robert; sister-in-law Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 9, 10:30am at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 3454 Hamlin Road, Lafayette, CA. George will be laid to rest beside his beloved Shirley at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Donations in George's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Catholic Charities of the East Bay.





