George CarboneJune 15, 1926 - July 20, 2020Lifelong Resident of AlamedaOur loving husband and father, George Carbone, was born on June 15, 1926 to Frank and Michalena Carbone in Alameda, CA. He was the youngest of five children, brothers Emilio, Lou and John (all proceeded his passing), and a sister, Rose MacDonnell of Millbrae, CA.Dad attended Mastick Elementary and Alameda High Schools. After school, he joined the Merchant Marines and served in the Pacific area during World War II. While stationed in Hawaii, he had his beloved, Antoinette Ratto, also of Alameda, join him to be married. Mom and dad had been married 70 years at the time of his passing.After his tour of duty, mom and dad started their lives together in Alameda, where they raised two daughters: Debora Taylor, husband Mike, and Denise Garvine, husband Bill.Dad had two long and successful careers. First, as a partner/owner of Toscana Bakery, and then as the owner of Carbone Crane & Rigging.He was proud "Papa" to four grandchildren: Courtney Sien, husband David Bail, Michael Taylor, wife Katey, Lauren Penko, husband Joseph, and Lisa Moody, husband Michael. He deeply loved his five great grandchildren: Gemma Sien, Matteo, Mauricio and Camila Moody, Levi Penko, and his extended family: Kaelyn, Bret,Tanya, Huston, Dakota, Kristen Garvine and Rocco Bellavia.Dad was a quiet, gentle, patient and kind person who loved his family, dogs and sailboats.Dad, you will be missed - We love you!Private services will be held to honor his memory. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director, (FDR-745).