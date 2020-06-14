George CondrashoffNov. 5, 1930 - May 27, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.George Condrashoff passed away May 27, 2020 in Walnut Creek, CA at the age of 89. George was born November 5, 1930 in Alberta, Canada to Sergei Condrashoff and Katherine Sayapin, both immigrants from Russia. He came to California as a young boy and settled with his parents in Sebastopol, where they built a farmhouse, raised chickens and sold eggs and uniquely grafted fruits. George graduated from Stanford University in 1953. He went on to have a long career in electrical engineering, and a lifelong thirst for knowledge -- observing the world and how it worked, tinkering and fixing just about anything that was broken.Known as "Big G" to his friends and family, George did indeed "think big". He was helpful, optimistic and motivating. Big G was always up for an adventure -- especially navigating great distances by land or by water, flirting with danger, solving problems and getting a sunburn along the way. Something about being outdoors made Big G a bit of a show off, whether it was climbing Mt. Diablo on his bike, or catching a seagull on his fishing line out on the San Francisco Bay. Those memories and his stories will live on in many hearts.George was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Helen Condrashoff, and his granddaughter Raulene "Lena" Condrashoff. George is survived by his brother Sergei Condrashoff, sons Robert Sergei "Bob" Condrashoff and George William "Bill" Condrashoff, and daughters Katrina Arva and Barbara Penn. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his partner Rachel Ouellette, who lovingly cared for him in his final years.A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in George's memory may be made to Stanford University, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309. Please include a memo for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund for Engineering.