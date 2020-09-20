George Crawford Lauren Ross
December 22, 1929 - August 29, 2020
Resident of Woodbridge
The Reverend George C L Ross entered into Life Eternal on August 29, 2020 with his wife and youngest daughter at his side. George was born on December 22, 1929 in Albany, New York, the firstborn child of George Gustav Ross and Noël Davis Ross. He grew up and attended schools in Albany, NY. After studying at Columbia University, he graduated from Northwestern University in 1952 with a BS degree in English Literature. He then entered Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL and received a Masters of Divinity with honors in History in 1955. Father Ross was ordained to the diaconate in June and the priesthood in December of that year. He was also an Associate of the Order of the Holy Cross. A passionate lifelong scholar, he did post-graduate studies at Nashotah House Seminary, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, San Diego State University, The Church Divinity School of the Pacific, and University of California, Berkeley. He studied and could read Greek, Latin and Hebrew.
Father Ross served as Rector of parishes in Chicago, IL, Ansonia, CT, Freeport, IL, Milwaukee, WI, San Diego, CA, and retired in 2002 as Rector Emeritus of Grace Episcopal Church in Martinez, CA after serving there for 24 years. Following retirement, he served as Interim Rector of parishes in Pacifica, Concord, Pinole, and Brentwood. He then assisted at the parishes in Walnut Creek and Lodi, and filled in as supply priest throughout the dioceses of California (Bay Area) and San Joaquin. Father Ross is warmly remembered for making "God Loves You" the focal point of every sermon.
Appointed a missionary priest to Japan in 1957, Father Ross studied at Yale University's graduate school in Japanese language and culture before leaving on his mission assignment from 1958 to 1964. He was the first American Episcopal priest to be placed in charge of Japanese congregations in the Kamakura diocese since 1937. He served the mission in Onahama and founded and built a mission in Taira, both in Fukushima prefecture, where he also trained two Japanese assistant priests. He served as chaplain to St. Michael's school, Kamakura and as chaplain to Episcopal personnel at UN Command, Camp Zama and Yokosuka Naval Base as a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve. Father Ross served on the National Council's department of Christian social relations in Japan and assisted with the translation of the Book of Common Prayer into Japanese. He remained fluent in Japanese for the rest of his life.
In addition to his parish work, Father Ross served as a Consultant to the Standing Liturgical Committee of the General Convention of the Episcopal Church 1967-1980, working on the text for the 1979 Book of Common Prayer. For over 30 years, he was a contributor and book reviewer for the Episcopal Church's national magazine, The Living Church, and served on its Board of Directors 1969-1980. Other volunteer service included chaplain to the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team in San Diego, emergency night hospital chaplain in Concord, and counselor for the Victims of Violent Crimes Program for the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office. He served with his wife as a presenting clergy couple for Episcopal Marriage Encounter and Episcopal Basics 4 Marriage (formerly Engaged Encounter). He was honored to serve as an exchange priest for three parishes in Hampshire, England in 1993; and to be a guest preacher, celebrant or concelebrant at churches around the nation and in Lahaina, HI; Rome, Italy; Izmir, Turkey; Buckinghamshire, England; and to serve as onboard cruise chaplain on four ocean cruises.
George was an avid reader and loved music, literature, history, archaeology, gardening and travel, which he did in the states and worldwide, both alone and with family. Father Ross led a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and made pilgrimages to Canterbury, Santiago de Compostela, and following the footsteps of St Paul. He spent time in Turkey exploring the Seven Churches of Asia (from the Book of Revelation). He had a passion for the Native American tribes of the Southwest and loved his time spent exploring the Four Corners Area. He and Darlene delighted in their times spent with family and friends, extensive travels, many cruises, and frequent trips to the Hawaiian Islands.
George was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Ross Klenkel and brother Davis Ross. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Darlene Sanderson Ross of Woodbridge, his children Julia Ross of New Hartford, NY, Jonathan Ross (Michiko) of Bend, OR and Tokyo, Japan, Nicholas Ross of Chandler, AZ and Noël Hein (Brian) of Lodi, CA; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Ross (Jill) of Jupiter, FL, his sister Noël Payton (David) of Schenectady, NY, his sister-in-law Esther Ross of Harrington Park, NJ, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The committal service at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco will be private. A Memorial Service has been delayed due to the pandemic. If so desired, the family suggests memorial donations to Episcopal Relief and Development, Grace Cathedral, Grace Episcopal Church Martinez or American Lung Assn
