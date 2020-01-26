|
|
George Delphon Chouinard
April 19, 1936 - November 20, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
George is survived by his wife Caroline of 57 years, sons Damian and Richard, and Rick's wife Juli and their daughter and George's granddaughter, Amanda. George was born to George D. Chouinard, Sr. and Helena Chouinard (nee Rogers) in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was also the second child of 5 brothers and is survived by his younger brothers, Gerald and James.
George's family moved to Denver, Colorado when he was quite young. After graduating from South High School, he enlisted in the army. He served two years in Tokyo after training as a cryptographer. While there, he developed his long time love for Asian Art. When he returned to the States, he and his brother Jerry entered CU at Boulder, Colorado where George pursued another interest, architecture. George began his working career on the staff of a small company designing homes and businesses in the Denver area. He met and married Caroline and together with their two young sons, they settled near Cleveland.
George quickly advanced his career, managing major projects including a project in the early 1960's for a self-generating Caterpillar plant. After he and his family moved to California, he was sent to Singapore to oversee the design and construction of the new Singapore Airport. In 1974, George's career brought him and his family to Paris, France. George became the Director General of the Paris branch of Morrison-Knudson along with 2 other European branches. He worked all over the world. He enjoyed the multiplicity of cultures and made many friends.
The French experience stoked George and Caroline's long-held dream to start a winery. After returning from France, they settled in Palomares Canyon, an ideal setting to raise their sons and begin a new winery. Under George's care, the vineyards were planted and the old redwood barn on the property was remodeled and equipped as a winery. The winery has won many awards including top recognition in California and international competitions. For 30 plus years under his supervision, the winery featured local artists and musicians. George also made many close friends among the winery visitors.
Even though the winery kept him busy, George had many outside interests. He was an avid golfer and his practice balls could be found dotting the upper vineyards. Above all, he had a burning passion for history and politics. He was a lifelong and unabashed liberal, strongly committed to giving back to his community. George served on several non-profit boards and supported numerous local and on-site fundraising events.
George's force of will was strong to the very end and stopped only by a litany of health challenges. He will be hugely missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Donations can be made in George's name to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020