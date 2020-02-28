|
|
George Duncan
June 6, 1929 - February 3, 2020
Oakland
George Duncan passed away at home. George was East Bay to his marrow. Born at Merritt Hospital, he attended Rockridge, Claremont and Berkeley High ('47). He was a very proud Cal Bear (BA/MA in Architecture '53/'57) and remained friends with his fraternity brothers to his very last days.
George loved architecture and worked at Skidmore Owings and Merrill, ELS, Portman Associates, Ratcliff and others in Berkeley, Oakland and SF. He taught his children to see aesthetics, form and function and his travels anywhere became architecture tours.
Along with his wife Susan he believed in doing your part to improve the community. After her passing in 2007 he continued political activism with the Waterfront Action Committee, Alameda County Historical Society and the Oakland Heritage Alliance.
George is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Susan Duncan, and his sister Jacquie Rutledge and is survived by his brother Bruce, his three children Doug (Ann) of Oakland, Garrett (Parminder) of Davis, CA and Barbara Linssen (Peter) of Portland, OR and his four grandsons, Alan, Tyson, Cameron and Max.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020