George F. Nelson
Nov. 11, 1925 - Dec. 13, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
George F. Nelson, DDS, passed away peacefully on December 13th, 2019 at age 94.
Dr. Nelson practiced dentistry in Hayward from 1958 to 2011, and was a resident of Castro Valley for 40 years. His wife, Sally Nelson, passed away in 2013.
George Frederick Nelson was born November 11, 1925 in Milbank, South Dakota to first and second generation immigrant settlers in the Dakota Territory, Nils Frederick Nilsson and Catherine Schormann. George Nelson served in WWII, crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Elizabeth in 1944 at age 18 to join the Howitzer Fire Direction Section of Field Artillery Battalion 758 as a "computor". George studied pharmacy at South Dakota State University and dentistry at Loyola University in Chicago. While in Chicago, he met and married Sara Anne Plouf. They moved to the East Bay in 1958 and raised their five children in Hayward.
Out of an early interest in flying, George became a pilot and flew recreationally for many years, even trying aerobatics and gliding; he also attended air shows. Other pastimes included pheasant hunting, snow- and water-skiing, and dancing and/or listening to music of the Big Band Era. He traveled often and widely to feed his passion for history and to research the family genealogy, chronicling up to six generations of his and Sally's Swedish, German, French and Irish ancestors.
George F. Nelson is survived by his two sisters, Frances Dyste and Helen Kranz, five children, Catherine (Henry) Nakayama, Anne (Charles Target) Zahner, John Frederick Nelson, Mary Clare (Tomas) Ovalle, and Bernadette Smith, and sixteen grandchildren and three great-grand children.
Friends and family are invited to the Church of the Transfiguration, 4000 E Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA 94552 for the Rosary (10:30 am) and Funeral Mass (11:00 am) on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020