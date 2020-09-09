George H. Sutherland MD, FAAOSJuly 5, 1945 - June 18, 2020Resident of Danville, CAGeorge H. Sutherland MD, FAAOS, died after a sudden and unexpected illness, at San Ramon Regional Medical Center, CA. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anne, their son McGarrett, George's daughter Mandy, brothers Kenneth and John, and the other usual suspects. Anne and George were still crazy for each other.Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon; skeptic and epistemologist; audiophile; meticulous make-up artist and Christmas bow creator; composer of limericks (some of which cannot be repeated here); maker of world-class potato salad; piano player; toolmaster and woodworker; decorated Artillery Captain; racer of Porsches; collector of whisky, LPs and hand planes; student of Benjamin Franklin, Admiral Thomas Cochrane, and Jack Reacher – George was the most exciting person Anne ever met.George grew up in a military family and lived all over the world. His favorite place was England. When he was 6, he watched the funeral of King George VI on the telly. Upon seeing the crown sitting atop the King's coffin, George asked, "Will they put my school cap on my coffin when I die?"George loved to tinker with mechanical things from an early age. "Clever with his hands," adults used to say. This ability served him well as a future surgeon. He was a self-taught makeup artist, active in school and professional plays as an artist and actor. He is remembered by two life-long friends as creative, brilliant, witty, generous, energetic and kind. He was famous among friends and family for telling "George stories," some of which follow here.While a Senior at Palos Verdes High School in LA, George was elected President of his class. He decided to run after he realized he could easily beat the guy who was running unopposed. His greatest accomplishments then were getting Les McCann to play at a school dance, and surfing at Hagerty's. He was elected to the CA Scholastic Society and the National Honor Society.George endured an abusive father, and subsequently got no money for college. Despite this handicap, he started a major in Literature and Philosophy, and became an accomplished skier through Physical Education classes, at the University of Utah. Though he worked flipping burgers at Kidman's Freezer in Salt Lake City, and drank lemonade instead of milk to save money, after two years of college he couldn't make ends meet, so he joined the Army in 1965.The commanding officer recommended George for Officer Candidate School (OCS), because he was of "excellent character," and a "very determined individual." He had also scored 94% on the Army's General Aptitude Test, and was considered "valuable." OCS was no picnic: for example, candidates would go on forced marches with full packs right after being given five minutes to eat a meal using impeccable manners.In 1968, George was deployed to Germany (in case the Soviet Union invaded), where he drank the local beer and raced his Porsche – and won – in his spare time.George was deployed to Vietnam in 1969. He assumed he would be killed, and therefore had no anxiety for the year he was there. He once played Jimi Hendrix music at high volume when their camp was being rocketed. The enlisted men thought he was crazy. As an Artillery Captain, George never made a mistake (i.e., killing friendlies). The enlisted men loved him because he could call in air strikes faster than anyone else. He was on call 24/7 for almost 12 months. His commanding officer, Major Manzo (yes, his real name), was too nervous to relieve him even to get a hair cut. On his last day, to the amazement of the enlisted men, George, an officer, shared a doobie with them.George received numerous Army commendations, including two Bronze Stars. His exposure to M.A.S.H. units while in Vietnam, where the physicians clearly enjoyed their work and being in charge, inspired George to become a physician. He received an Honorable Discharge and was able to complete his schooling thanks to the GI Bill.UC Davis School of Medicine accepted George into the Class of 1977. He fooled his professors into thinking he was "exceptional,"and "rare," and even received Honors in Internal Medicine, a nearly impossible achievement. George achieved national recognition when he forced the Dean of the School of Medicine to resign, by exposing the Dean's admission of unqualified applicants to the school, typically the children of wealthy and politically connected parents, circumventing the established rules of the Admissions Committee. George was elected by his classmates to speak at their Medical School graduation ceremony, which apparently made the Dean nervous. The Dean had his secretary call the Student Affairs office nearly every day to find out what George was going to talk about. He didn't talk about the Dean's transgressions, because that might have made his audience uncomfortable. Instead, George talked about the responsibility UC Davis had to the social needs of underserved Californians, and that students must be fearless initiators of change and not just cogs in the wheel of a bureaucracy.At the VA Hospital in Martinez, CA, George apprenticed with Physiatrist John Mennell MD, and became a brilliant student of Manipulative Medicine, which is rapidly becoming a lost art.The Department of Orthopaedics at UC Davis accepted George into their residency program. During his time there, the Department transformed from "old men and baling wire (his words)," to a state-of-the-art Orthopaedic program. There he met Anne, who was an Anesthesiology resident. They had great fun being with each other and working together. The staff and his patients adored him for his enthusiasm, his honesty, and his respect for others regardless of status. And he was a phenomenal Orthopaedist. He received the Resident Teaching Award while at UC Davis. He ran the Spine service for a year, and according to one giant in the field, Eduardo Luque MD, George had the largest case series of operative traumatic spines in the world at the time.Thank you to friends and family for your love and support, and for the kind remembrance from the AAOS. Due to the quarantine, there will not be a memorial service.