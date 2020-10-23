George Hovey
March 24, 1923 - September 27, 2020
Resident of St. Joseph, MO
George Eugene Hovey, beloved father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in his hometown of St. Joseph, Missouri. George – or Bud as his family called him – was born March 24, 1923 to Charles and Vernie Hovey.
George served in the U.S. Army during World War II participating in the Normandy invasion, the liberation of France and the Battle of the Bulge. Just days before he left for England in 1942, he married the girl next door – Betty Gann. He served in the 9th Army Air Force and was a truck driver carrying everything from rations to troops to munitions. During his time in the army, he was able to take a ride in a P-38 Lightning and vowed to himself that he would learn to fly someday.
Returning home after the war, George and Betty moved to Alameda, CA where they welcomed a son and daughter. George began a successful business as a residential and commercial painter. Family members recall that there was always specks of paint on George's hands no matter how many times he washed his hands. When on top of a very tall ladder he would always stretch to reach the furthest spot possible much to the dismay of those watching! But he was fearless and would say "If you can reach it, paint it". It has since become a family motto – meaning that "if you can do that task right now, don't wait".
But the one thing George had waited to do was fulfill the promise he made to himself to learn how to fly! Thirty years after his joyride in the P-38 over Nazi Germany, he got his pilot's license and purchased his Maule STOL four-seater. He spent weekends flying from the Hayward airport with his kids and grandkids – even letting them "take the controls" once they had reached altitude.
George was preceded in death by his parents and by nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife Betty June Hovey; children Dann Hovey and Kelly Hovey; daughter- in-law Patricia Hovey and son-in-law Paul Antoniadis, grandchildren Heather Brown (Peter), Natalie Alvanez (Thomas), Phillip Hovey (RaeLynn) and Alyssa Hobson (Danny); and great-granddaughters Addison, Joselyn and Gabriella.
A family celebration for George is planned for Friday, October 23rd. People wishing to honor George's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
