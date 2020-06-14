George J. BenklyMarch 8, 1927 - April 14, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.George J. Benkly, a resident of Walnut Creek for over 50 years, died on April 14, 2020.He was born on March 8, 1927 in Yonkers, New York to Anna and G. Nickolas Benkly. His father was European Representative for Carrier Corporation and the family was transferred to Paris, France and returned to the U.S. in 1930 for the birth of George's sister Doris.George is survived by Jody, his wife of sixty years. They had two much loved sons, Michael who died 12 years ago, (Chris) and Steve (Brenda). George and Jody have three Wonderful grandchildren; Jason, Alexis and Jeremy and one two year old great granddaughter who is a bundle of energy and love.At the age of seventeen, George joined the U.S. Air Corp. Reserve and they sent him to Rutgers University for Engineering studies. Later he received his degrees in Chemical Engineering and Business Management from Siena Jesuit College in Loudonville, New York.The family moved to California and George became a Bechtel Corporation Engineer in San Francisco for 25 years. He was head of Bechtel's Heat Exchanger Department and was the founding member of the Bay Area Heat Transfer Club and also Houston,Texas Heat Transfer Club. The family joke was mom (Jody) never figured out exactly what a heat exchanger was.George was a good soul who believed people were basically decent, kind and caring. He seemed to like and be concerned for everyone and this was especially evident as he was suffering through his own battle with cancer. His family is trying to follow his example of kindness.He was in Sirs, Branch Eight. He enjoyed the friends, meetings and activities.In earlier years he enjoyed playing golf with the group; but in recent years he enjoyed the poker groups and looked forward to poker games and friendly players. They played for the "High Stakes" of nickels, dimes and quarters. These "High Rollers" had a good time and he enjoyed the many friendships.George believed in our community and their desire for an Arts Center. Like so many citizens he worked for and contributed to the creation of the Arts Center. He remembered the excitement when the Lesher Center for the Arts became a reality. For 25 years, George, Jody and two long time friends had season tickets for the plays, musicals, etc. That was one activity he was able to continue and he enjoyed going to the Lesher and then to an early dinner with friends. Those were comforting and good memories for him.When he was younger, he was a busy member of the Walnut Creek Methodist Church. He always remembered the loving and caring congregation.George wanted his ashes to be scattered where our son Michael's are scattered. His wishes will be respected and we believe their souls will be together in God's home.