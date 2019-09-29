|
|
George John Psihos
April 13, 1927 - September 21, 2019
Resident of Alameda
George John Psihos of Alameda, California, passed away on September 21, 2019, at the age of 92.
George was born in Oakland, California, on April 13, 1927 to John Psihos and Kalomira Petrolekas Psihos from the Greek villages of Levidi and Haraka. He was the youngest of three children; his two sisters, Sophia Cumbelich and Patricia Shaterian, preceded him in death.
During his childhood, George lived in Oakland and El Cerrito, and attended Oakland public schools. At sixteen, he joined the merchant marines, and later served as a lineman in the army during the Korean War.
George owned the Overland House Bar and Restaurant in Jack London Square for 30 years. He also invested in real estate in Sacramento, where he came to have many friends. He loved music, was a great dancer, an avid sailor, and a scuba diver. He also restored classic cars and was a fervent reader and lover of history. George loved giving dinner parties and having lively political discussions and was always very proud of his Greek heritage. Nothing, however, compared to his love for his wife, Mary Ballas Psihos, who passed away in 1988.
George is survived by his daughters Georgette Darcy and Katina Letheule, his son-in-law Pierre Letheule, grandsons Sebastian and Jeremy Letheule and Alexander and Ian Ward, and many devoted nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Trisagion service Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 7pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave, Oakland, CA. Funeral services will be held at the Church the following day at 11am. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to a .
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019