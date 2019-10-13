|
|
George Johnson
Feb. 17th, 1947 - Oct. 4th,2019
Berkeley
George Q. Johnson Junior passed away on October 4th, 2020, with his family by his side.
George was born in Stockton California, February 17th, 1947 to George Q. Johnson and Angelina Curuso. He was the older brother to the late Patricia Forgie.
George received a Bachelor's degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Masters degree from the University of San Francisco. George worked for 30+ years for Alameda County, spending the most significant amount of time at John George Pavilion.
George was passionate about theology and philosophy. He was a lover of literature and a published poet. George was a great lover of cats, of which he had many throughout his life.
He is survived by hi wife of 33 years, Mary Eileen Johnson and daughter, Anastasia Johnson who will always lovingly remember him.
A memorial will be held October 20th in Berkeley.
Please email [email protected]
View the online memorial for George Johnson
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019