|
|
In Loving Memory
George Lynn
In loving memory of my dear and longtime friend of 50 years, George Lynn, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. He was a gentle, kind and giving person. His passions were rock n' roll music, the 49ers and backpacking the Northern California Forests with his beloved Husky dogs. I know he is now with his faithful companions exploring the Forests in peace once again. He will be missed and always remembered.
Karen Maruska Spence
Santa Cruz County
View the online memorial for George Lynn
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019