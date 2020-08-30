George Mashy
March 17, 1923 - August 25, 2020
Resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
George Jamil Mashy, 97, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his children. George was born March 17, 1923 in Jerusalem, Palestine to Jamil and Alexandra Mahshi. He graduated from An Nahda College of Jerusalem (a secondary school). George attended the American University, Beirut, Lebanon for his freshman collegiate year. However, with the notion of ultimately having a vertically integrated dairy and cold storage business in Palestine, George transferred to King Fuad I University (now Cairo University), Egypt to study in the University's agriculture school. Seeking a world class dairy science education, George transferred to the University of California, Davis where he earned a BS in Dairy Science (1948). While at University of California he met his true love and wife of 66 years, Corinne Brash, a student at UC Berkeley. Holy Land geopolitical events of 1948 ended the vision of returning home. As a result, George went on to work in the California dairy industry for over 41 years---serving as Vice President of Production and Engineering – Western Division for the Borden Company and in plant management for Knudsen and Certified Grocers (Unified Grocers). George was also very active in the California Dairy Industry Association where he served multiple terms as President. George and Corinne raised five children in Berkeley, CA. In 1971, he and his family relocated to Southern California and settled in Palos Verdes Estates.
George was a devoted father, grandfather, and loving husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his brother Issa Mashy (Laila) of El Cerrito, CA; children Ramsay Mashy (Ronda) of Walnut Creek, CA; Christine Mashy of Oakland, CA; James Mahshi (Rena) of Kensington, CA; Cathryn Mashy of Simi Valley, CA and William Mashy (Cathy) of Palos Verdes Estates, CA; grandchildren Danielle Anderson (Roland); Amber Mashy; Alex Mahshi; Michael Mashy; Kyle Mashy, Megan Mashy, Corinne Mahshi, Marius Mahshi, and Tao Mahshi; great-grandchildren Gabriella Anderson, Sienna Anderson, Roland Anderson, Jr. and Felicity Anderson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Corrine True Mashy, brothers Jack Mahshi and Ted Mashy and sister, Mary Cubeisy. A celebratory mass will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM at St. John's Orthodox Church 501 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA 94563. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral service. On Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11AM an internment service will be held at Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary 101 Colusa Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530. Both services will be broadcast live via internet. Please check LAfuneral.com
for web connection instructions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Four Homes of Mercy http://www.fourhomesofmercy.com/donate.html
. View the online memorial for George Mashy