George MenizeMay 22, 1928 - May 15, 2020Resident of OaklandGeorge Joseph Menize, 91, Oakland in Alameda County died May 15, 2020, at Highlands Hospital. He was a native of Oakland, born and raised in Jingletown and lived in the area all of his life. George served in both the Army and The Navy, later becoming a supervisor of the Submarine Battery Service at Hunter's Point Shipyard, San Francisco, retiring in 1975. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening, reading and frequenting the gym, where he was an avid racquetball player for more than 40 years. George is survived by his great nieces, Julie Reimers and Marina Texeira; great nephew Ronald Texeira; great niece-inlaw Stacey Holt; great nephew-in-laws Thomas Reimers and Mark Mitchell, great great nephews, Trevor Holt and Tyler Texeira; great great niece Lily Ross; cousin Gregory Moniz and his loiving Chihuahua's Bella and Toby. He is predeceased by his loving parents Manuel and Alvera Menize; dear sister Lorraine Rapoza, borther in-law, Benjamin Rapoza, dear niece Evelyn Texeira, and nephew-in-law, Ronald Texeira. A funeral liturgy will not be possible during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, Hayward.