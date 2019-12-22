|
George Michael Matthews
July 14, 1963 ~ Nov. 22, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
George Michael Matthews, 56, of Walnut Creek, died in an Oakland hospital Nov. 22nd after unexpected complications from a confident, courageous and sometimes cantankerous two-and-a-half-month battle with Burkitts lymphoma.
Matthews was born and raised in Chico, CA, where he attended Sierra View Elementary, Bidwell Junior High and Pleasant Valley High School. In fact, it was in Kindergarten that Matthews would meet his future wife, Lisa Milosevich. The two reconnected in 1999 and married in 2000.
Matthews' high school friends fondly remember him as one of the first people to bring "Punk Rock" to the school, and his love of music of all kinds followed him his entire life.
A graduate of San Francisco State, Matthews was an avid traveler, especially loving trips to Spain and Hawaii, & camping with friends. One of his most cherished activities was taking his sons Ian, 17, & Tom, 15, on his excursions
Even from the 1970s Matthews knew he wanted to work in alternative energy and conservationism.This included building passive solar houses and other using alternative energy techniques. In 2015 He started the successful company, Building Energy Compliance Testing (BECT), which assists the building industry, home-owners and commercial building owners in energy efficiency.
George lived life on his own terms and was a force to be reckoned with. Most recently he advocated for Climate Action in Walnut Creek, in which he was one of the leaders for a Change.org petition banning leaf blowers in the city. He also was also a vocal supporter of the Dark Sky Initiative, which advocates cutting back on urban light pollution.
Matthews is survived by his wife, Lisa, and sons Ian and Tom of Walnut Creek; sister Trudy Wleklinski of Walnut Creek (Mark), four nieces and a nephew; an aunt, Patricia Matthews Spear, of Chico; and numerous cousins and cousins-in-law. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances, and his father, C.D. "Hogan" Matthews of Chico. He will be missed by all who knew him, loved him, worked with him and debated with him (most recently the Kaiser nurses and staff).
Two Celebrations of Life will be held, one in the Bay Area and one in Chico, at dates to be announced. George's body was donated UCSF for study.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations Arborday.org. https://shop.arborday.org/donate-now.aspx
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019