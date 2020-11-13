George Michael Mullen1943 ~ 2020Resident of Castro Valley, CAGeorge Michael Mullen, 77, passed away on November 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, of 55 years, daughters, Linda Mullen and Laura Christian (Eric) and granddaughters, Brooke and Hailey Christian. He was the youngest of nine children born to Ellen and Thomas Mullen. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Deadder, Betty Selfa, Patricia Gori and many nieces and nephews.George was born and raised in Oakland and attended St. Elizabeth's High School. After graduation, he worked in sales for 50 years.George was known by friends and family as "Mr. Fixit". He was most happy when working on projects both around the house and for friends and family. He would give his time to help anyone who needed it. He especially liked doing construction and working with wood. He was a golfer and enjoyed visiting with his friends at the local establishment. Lately, he enjoyed having lunch and playing board games with his family.Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George's favorite charity St. Jude Children's and Research Hospital.