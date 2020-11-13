1/1
George Michael Mullen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Michael Mullen
1943 ~ 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
George Michael Mullen, 77, passed away on November 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, of 55 years, daughters, Linda Mullen and Laura Christian (Eric) and granddaughters, Brooke and Hailey Christian. He was the youngest of nine children born to Ellen and Thomas Mullen. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Deadder, Betty Selfa, Patricia Gori and many nieces and nephews.
George was born and raised in Oakland and attended St. Elizabeth's High School. After graduation, he worked in sales for 50 years.
George was known by friends and family as "Mr. Fixit". He was most happy when working on projects both around the house and for friends and family. He would give his time to help anyone who needed it. He especially liked doing construction and working with wood. He was a golfer and enjoyed visiting with his friends at the local establishment. Lately, he enjoyed having lunch and playing board games with his family.
Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George's favorite charity St. Jude Children's and Research Hospital.


View the online memorial for George Michael Mullen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved