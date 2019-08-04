|
|
George Perzigian
Nov. 13, 1933 - July 29, 2019
Walnut Creek
George Perzigian, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019 at his home in Walnut Creek after battling pancreatic cancer. George was born November 13, 1933 in Detroit, MI. His parents, John and Dorothy Perzigian, had four sons and George was the youngest. He attended Alameda High School and served in the Army in the Korean War. After serving only two years, he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while earning an Associates Degree. George was a dedicated public servant who worked for the cities of Newark and Hayward for over 25 years.
George was married twice. His first wife, Audrey, gave birth to his only child George Christopher. George later married Claudette and they remained together until she passed away from cancer. While living at Rossmoor, George was introduced to his last love, Doris, who lovingly remained at his side until his passing.
George enjoyed fine foods, listening to music and watching movies from the 30's and 40's, playing pool at the clubhouse, gambling and spending relaxing evenings at home with Doris. But most of all he loved hearing about his two granddaughters and was always so proud of their accomplishments.
George is survived by his son George, his daughter-in-law Nicole, his two granddaughters Kylie and Ashlie, and his girlfriend and best friend Doris Butler.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA 94526. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley followed with a rite of committal at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, CA.
View the online memorial for George Perzigian
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019