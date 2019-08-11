|
George Randolph Skopecek III
June 8, 1940 - July 31, 2019
Trafalgar
George Randolph Skopecek III (Tory), 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Community Hospital South in Greenwood, Indiana.
He was born June 8, 1940 in Calexico, California to the late George R Skopecek Jr and Anne Wilder Skopecek and sibling to the late Marie Price. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jan Ready Skopecek ; sibling Eliska Skopecek-Glende); three children, Jeff Bigalow, Suzanne Kisbye , and Randy Skopecek, five grandchildren and many other family members.
His activities and experiences through life are too vast for words to express or anyone but himself to truly tell. He was an engineer, teacher, story-teller, salesman, computer technician, culinary expert, historian, business owner, volunteer, St Thomas Episcopal Vestry member, U.S. Army Reserves Veteran, gun lover, antique car restorer, and much more. He was an avid Episcopalian, loving husband, and loving father. He was involved in numerous people's lives to provide love and support; many of which were reciprocally considered extended family.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Inter-Church Food Pantry of Johnson County, PO Box 147, Whiteland, IN 46184 https://www.jcpantry.org/donate or .
