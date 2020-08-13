George Rene Heuga
October 15, 1940 - August 5, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
George Rene Heuga, our beloved husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. George was a proud and extremely hard-working man, with an endless list of projects underway at all times. He had a huge heart and loved his family deeply. George was an excellent listener; his way was to be quiet and let others around him speak. But he could also confidently lead a conversation with a group of any size, including a classroom of students in his many teaching roles over the years. He was very generous, fair, and accepting of others.
George was born and raised in San Francisco. He loved the City, and enjoyed sharing San Francisco stories to anyone who would listen, including his experiences working at Playland amusement park early in his college years. After graduating from George Washington High School in 1958, he attended City College of San Francisco and then San Francisco State University, where he earned a BA in Radio and Television Broadcasting and pursued a master's degree in Audio/Visual Media & Broadcasting Operations. After college, George held a few jobs in San Francisco in the media and broadcasting field, including as a cameraman at KQED and Technical Director at Far West Laboratory for Educational Research and Development. His big break came in 1974 when he started his career at UC Berkeley, where he worked for 31 years as a lead A/V Media Consultant. During retirement, George dedicated himself to numerous volunteer roles -- including as a driving instructor through AARP, a senior tutor at the Byron Boys Ranch, and a technician for the Rossmoor Computer Club -- and participated in Sons in Retirement and the Mt. Diablo Genealogical Society. In addition to family, George's passions included listening to music (his favorites were big band and jazz), traveling, photography, camping, swimming, gambling, and dancing.
George married his dear wife in 1967 and was a caring and devoted husband for 53 years. He was a devout Catholic who never missed a Sunday Mass, and who was enthusiastically involved in his churches over the years, including St. Bonaventure's in Concord and St. John Vianney in Walnut Creek.
George is survived by his wife, Maureen; five children: Michelle O'Connell, Michael Heuga (Julie Cochrane), Danielle Wilson (Larry Wilson), Nicole Heuga (Brian Morrisey), and Julieann Pettitt (Steve Pettitt); and six grandchildren: Amber, James, Ian, Shane, and Corinne O'Connell, and Abigail Heuga. George will be dearly missed. He loved his family and friends and we all loved him.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a small, private Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center in Lafayette, California, George's final resting place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of his favorite charities, the Hanna Boys Center (https://www.hannacenter.org/
