|
|
George Satoshi Kaya
June 17, 1928 - March 17, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
George Kaya passed away peacefully on March 17, at his home in Walnut Creek. He was 91 years old.
George was born in Pinole, California, the fifth of ten children to Yokichi and Fusayo Kaya. He spent his early years in the Lafayette/Moraga area until he was interned at Gila River, Arizona, then moved on to Chicago, where he graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1946. Following the end of World War II, he returned to California to attend City College of San Francisco, and UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, where he graduated in 1951. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 during the Korean War and stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, where he met his wife, Machiko, who was also working there. They were married on March 26, 1955. He spent his 37 year career as an accountant for the UC Systemwide Accounting Office. He loved fishing, gardening, bowling and playing bridge with his friends.
George is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Machiko, his daughter Kathleen Kaya, son-in-law David Frankville, grandchildren Lani and Kai, daughter Patricia Donnelly, son-in-law Robert Donnelly, grandchildren Bryan and Melissa, brother Fred Kaya, sister Lillian Fujitani, and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for George Satoshi Kaya
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020