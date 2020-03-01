|
|
George Swallow
Feb 3, 1925 - Jan 10, 2020
San Antonio Tx.
George Albert Swallow passed away January 10, 2020, at age 94; born in Chicago, Illinois, he grew up in Des Moines, Iowa: he attended The University of Minnesota, graduating in 1943 with a Degree in Architecture, joined the U.S. Navy, moved to California in 1951, where he lived and practiced architecture, winning several awards for his work during his career; moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2018, where he lived until his passing; he is survived by his 3 sons, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a younger sister, 3 nieces and 4 grandnieces, preceded in death by his parents, an older sister, first wife, and second wife. He was cremated in San Antonio, Texas, where he passed, per his wishes, will be interned at Alamo Cemetery, Danville California. There will be a service and reception celebrating his life, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM, held at San Ramon United Methodist Church. Donation can be made, in his memory, to San Ramon United Methodist Church.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020