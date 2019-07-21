George Takata

November 26, 1941 - June 6, 2019

Resident of Alameda, California

George Takata passed away quietly at home on June 6, 2019 due to complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. George loved to spend his leisure time fishing, playing poker, working in the garden, telling jokes, singing, and cheering on the Golden State Warriors! He was known and loved for his great smile, kindness, generosity, loyalty, fairness, patience, and his sincere regard for people of all ages! Known as "Uncle G" to kids both young and old, George was also a good listener who valued and respected his elders as they shared their life experiences with him.

Born and raised in Berkeley, George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian Takata. He is deeply missed by his wife, Jo, brother Alvin Takata (Sally), sister Agnes, many sisters and brothers-in-law, nine nieces and nephews, thirteen grand-nieces and nephews and many uncles, aunties, and cousins, and many friends! Jo is especially thankful for the caregivers whose devotion and encouragement enriched George's life daily!

A service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at 1:p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Buena Vista United Methodist Church, 2311 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, California. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Attire, dress casual. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite organization or charity.





