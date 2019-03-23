George "Tom" Thomas Hendricks

Resident of Brentwood

Born in Granite City, IL on December 1, 1931 to George and Bernadine Hendricks, Tom grew up in Pittsburg, CA along with his siblings, Richard and Lois. He graduated from Pittsburg High in 1949 where he was a star athlete in both football and track, earning him the nickname "The Red Comet" for his speed and red hair.

He enlisted and served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954 as an Aviation Boatswain Mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Essex CVA 9. Tom graduated from East Contra Costa Junior College with an Associate in Arts Degree and from Fresno State with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology. In 1960, he joined the force at the Antioch Police Department, promoted to Sergeant in 1972 and retired in 1990.

In 1961, Tom married Darlene Marchetti and made their home in Antioch where they raised their family; daughter, Lesly, and son, Jon. They were married for 25 years.

In 1989, while at the golf course, he met Sandy Gangwer. He found his soulmate and was fortunate to have 30 wonderful years together, the last four residing in Brentwood.

Throughout his life he found much joy in a variety of interests but golf, the 49ers, photography and time spent with loved ones, he cherished most of all. He worked hard, achieved multiple honors and won many awards. He was a member of the Pittsburg Elks Lodge and on the Board of Directors for the Lone Tree Golf Course.

On March 11, 2019, Tom passed away at home in the loving arms of Sandy, Lesly and Jon.

Tom is survived by Lesly, Jon (Shara), grandsons Jon (Amy) and Kevin, 2 great-grandchildren and Sandy. He was loved by many and will be missed by all, including his dog, Jack.

Tom's celebration of life will be Friday March 29 from 11:00-3:00 at the Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Animal Rescue or Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research foundation of your choice.





