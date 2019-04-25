George Torrey Wofford III

Oct. 8, 1939 - Apr. 13, 2019

Danville, CA

George, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning April 13, 2019. He was 79. He fought a long, brave, hard battle with Parkinson's Disease (PD) for 17+ years. We are thrilled that George is no longer suffering from PD and that he's with his Savior footloose and fancy free dancing to country music up in Heaven, of course, after a successful wild boar hunting expedition!

George was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 8, 1939 to George T. Wofford Jr. and Anne Cochran Wofford. When George was 11, the family moved to San Marino, CA. He graduated from San Marino High School in 1957. George received a B.S. in Geology from Princeton University (Go Taj) in 1962. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.S. in Computer Science and an MBA from USC in 1966. He served 6 years in the U.S. Army Reserves during the war in Vietnam. George practiced Management Information Systems (MIS or IT) for various organizations in San Francisco for 41 years. He served on the board of directors for related companies as a consultant for an additional 12 years. On September 2, 1966 he married Nancy (Ann) Brooks Mattoon in San Marino, CA. They raised two daughters in Danville, CA.

George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, daughter Elisabeth (Beth) Busboom (Don) of Danville, grandchildren Torrey, Tucker, Samuel and Ellie Busboom, and daughter Catherine (Cat) Halsey Wofford of Redwood City. His brother Bill Wofford (Susan) of Pasadena, CA; nephews, Mike and Don Wofford. His sister Carole Howard (Paul) of Cardiff, CA; their children, Leo, Torrey and Anna Howard. He is survived by additional cousins, nieces and nephews.

George was known for deep faith and love for Jesus Christ which infused his wisdom, his kind, compassionate and generous heart, and his joy-filled infectious laugh. He had a passion for Christ, studying Scripture, mentoring others, and volunteering. He loved making home-brewed apple cider & microbrews, hunting wild boar and varmints, Peets coffee and implementing the coffee cart at church (SRPC), Country music & cowboy hats, Jazz & Rock-n-Roll, Hawaiian shirts & cracking coconuts in Kauai, and fixing pretty much anything.

Please join us for George Wofford's Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at

San Ramon Presbyterian Church, 12943 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583

https://www.srpc.org

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation the any of the following:

1. Team Fox San Francisco , Michael J. Fox Foundation (daughter Cat is a tireless cheerleader for her charity whose mission is to help raise awareness about and find a cure for PD)

https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2019/teamfoxsf

2. The Parkinson's Network of Mount Diablo (George's local PD community support group)

https://pnmd.net/donate/

3. San Ramon Presbyterian Church (George's beloved home church and where his daughter, Beth and son-in-law, Don both work)

https://www.srpc.org/donate-index-impact





