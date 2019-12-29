|
George Trezek
July 10, 1937 - December 18, 2019
Resident of Danville
George James Trezek was born and grew up in the Chicago suburban area. He earned his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in Flint, Michigan. He completed his MS and PhD degrees in Mechanical Engineering at the Univ. of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.
In 1966 Trezek joined the faculty of the University of California, Berkeley, as an assistant professor, becoming full professor in 1974. His areas of expertise included energy science and technology, particularly the technological and management aspects of solid and hazardous waste treatment and disposal. He authored more than 200 publications in research journals and was also awarded several patents.
Trezek retired from UC, Berkeley in 1990 and established The Trezek Group, a consulting company providing technical knowhow and engineering expertise to industry and governmental agencies on forensic investigations regarding patent infringement, product liability, environmental engineering and accident reconstruction. He was instrumental in developing companies, including QMS with John Sargent, Phd, as well as Cal Recovery, both companies with former grad students he advised. For the past few years he worked part-time for Novate Solutions in Sacramento.
Trezek is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan (Arcieri) Trezek, and three children, Wendy Trezek (Tim Maltoni) of San Ramon, Keith Trezek of Oceanside, and Cindy Trezek George (Michael George) of Martinez as well as four grandchildren. He loved being Grandpa to Jackson, Madelyn, Nicholas, and Andrew George.
In addition to being an avid football fan, Trezek enjoyed watching well-known chefs on TV and barbecuing. Another source of enjoyment was watching waves at Sea Ranch where he and Joan had a home.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Isidore's Church, 440 La Gonda Ave., Danville with reception to follow immediately after the service in the parish hall across the street.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019