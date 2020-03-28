|
|
George Wallace Faletti
Jan. 27, 1954 - Mar. 4, 2020
Resident of Oakley
George passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4th. He touched many people lives with his gentle sprit and active volunteering in the community.
George was born and raised in Antioch, CA. George graduated from Antioch High school in 1972. He was a tradesmen and master electrician. He was an avid reader especially of western and history books. He volunteered at the VFW Hall, Antioch Senior Center and Oakley Almond Festivals.
George is survived by his daughters Amber and Amy Faletti of Antioch. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Hays of Oakley, niece Natalie Hays of Antioch and great nephew Levi Baskins. He was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Charles Faletti of Antioch.
Friends and family are invited to join us, as we celebrate his life, on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW Hall, 815 Fulton Shipyard Rd in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2020