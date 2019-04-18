East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward , CA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward , CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Amaral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Amaral


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Amaral Obituary
Georgia Amaral
Aug. 23, 1935 - Apr. 14, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Georgia (Ginger) Amaral Aug 23 1935-April14 2019 Resident of San Leandro CA passed away after a short illness.
Georgia was born in Big Timber, Montana and was beloved mother to Karen, Cindy, her husband James Kuhns, granddaughter Alexandra Breitmeyer her husband Marty and great grandchildren.
Following graduation Georgia married her high school sweetheart, the late Ron Amaral. Our Mom was a lover of her gardens, shopping, lobster and all her pets.
Family and friends will gather on April 24, 2019 at 10AM. Services will start at 11AM , Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder rd., Hayward CA.


View the online memorial for Georgia Amaral
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
Download Now