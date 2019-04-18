|
Georgia Amaral
Aug. 23, 1935 - Apr. 14, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Georgia (Ginger) Amaral Aug 23 1935-April14 2019 Resident of San Leandro CA passed away after a short illness.
Georgia was born in Big Timber, Montana and was beloved mother to Karen, Cindy, her husband James Kuhns, granddaughter Alexandra Breitmeyer her husband Marty and great grandchildren.
Following graduation Georgia married her high school sweetheart, the late Ron Amaral. Our Mom was a lover of her gardens, shopping, lobster and all her pets.
Family and friends will gather on April 24, 2019 at 10AM. Services will start at 11AM , Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder rd., Hayward CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019