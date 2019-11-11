|
Georgia Ann (Schuyler) Heffron
July 3, 1935 - Oct. 25, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Georgia Ann Heffron, 84, passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 25th, with family by her side.
Georgia was married to Lew Heffron in 1956, and they spent most of their 63 years together in Hayward, until his passing in June of this year. Georgia is survived by her 4 children: David (Pamela), Joanne (Jack), Sharon (Peter) Langtry, and Gregory (Ursula), her six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister, Paula Plevin.
Georgia was born in Pomona, CA to Clare and Velma (Costello) Schuyler, and raised in Oakland, CA, where she attended Saint Elizabeth High. She worked as a bank teller before becoming a wife, mother, and full-time homemaker. While raising her family, Georgia volunteered for many years at St. Bede's Catholic Church and School, Moreau Catholic High School, and at St. Rose Hospital. She also worked as an Avon represenatative, and at Macy's and Capwell's department stores.
Georgia enjoyed spending time with her family at the family's mountain cabin in Arnold, which Lew built. Georgia and Lew also enjoyed traveling with friends and family, particularly enjoying cruises in different parts of the world.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am Friday, November 15th at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Hayward, followed by a reception at SkyWest Restaurant, 1401 Golf Course Rd, Hayward. Memorial donations may be made to the , or to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2019