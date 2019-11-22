|
|
Georgia Edna Rodgers
February 5, 1934 - November 8, 2019
Concord, California
Georgia Rodgers (85) died November 8, 2019 in Concord, California. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2:00 p.m., at St. Andrews Church, 1601 Mary Drive, Pleasant Hill, California.
Georgia was born Georgia Edna Hagman on February 5, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Arba Reese Pickering Hagman and William Hagman. Georgia married Harvey P. Rodgers on December 18, 1954 in Jamaica New York. Georgia raised her four daughters while moving around the United States several times during her husband's Naval career.
In 1972 Georgia and Harvey were fortunate to have landed permanently in Pleasant Hill, where they remained until 2014. There Georgia was active in her community and church. She worked for several years at Mervyn's as a cosmetics representative. Georgia loved to garden, cherished her cats, sang with the Singing Messengers and in her church choir and enjoyed having her daughters and grandchildren in her life. Georgia never went anywhere without her signature bangles and bracelets, and loved to wear hats. Every holiday was celebrated with gusto, as any visitor or passerby to their Lockwood Lane home will attest.
She and Harvey moved to Montecito Retirement Community in Concord in March of 2014 and quickly and happily made this their home. The family is grateful for the loving care Georgia received there.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harvey (Buck) Rodgers; their four daughters and sons in law, Victoria and John Patton, Laura and Thomas Roy, Elizabeth and James Hammond and Jennifer and James Hayes; eight grandchildren, Jason Roy, J. Philip Patton, Emilie Roy King, Anna Smithler, James Maxwell Hammond, Jacquie Hayes, Jesse Hammond and Crystal Leatherman; and by 3 great grandchildren, Lilian King and Evan and Kaley Smithler, with 2 more great grandchildren on the way.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the at https://www.arthritis.org
View the online memorial for Georgia Edna Rodgers
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019