Georgia Spellman
Apr. 29, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2019
Walnut Creek
Georgia (Jo) Spellman, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday October 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 29, 1936 to Clarence and Constance Mandas in Seattle Washington, Jo attended Garfield High School and the University of Washington where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and graduated with a BA in Textile and Design. In 1957, Jo met the love of her life, Bob Spellman and the two were joined in holy matrimony on May 29, 1958 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle.
Bob and Jo moved from Washington to California in 1969 and settled in Walnut Creek. After raising her two children, Jo went to work for Nationwide (formally The Gibbons Company) as a Claims Administrator where she spent 22 years before retiring in 2000. Following her retirement, Jo and Bob traveled extensively with friends and family, traveling to over twenty-five counties and the homeland of her parents, Greece, multiple times. Jo was also an active volunteer with the Assistance League of Diablo Valley where she was bestowed the prestigious Ada Edwards Laughlin Award for her tireless contribution to Operation School Bell.
Jo is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob, daughter Lisa York and husband Frank, son Jeff and his wife Deanna, and two grandchildren, Michael and Christina York. Jo will also be greatly missed by her sister, Carol Lyons, her husband Doug, nephews, cousins and many loyal friends. The family extends its gratitude to the medical staff at John Muir Hospital and Caregivers from Hospice of East Bay for their kindness and caring support.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 1955 Kirker Pass Road, Concord CA 94521 followed by a reception at Boundary Oaks Golf Course located at 3800 Valley Vista Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94598. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Concord, CA – St. Dionysios Center.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2019