More Obituaries for Georgiana Edlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgiana Hoefner Edlund


1925 - 2019
Georgiana Hoefner Edlund Obituary
Georgiana Hoefner Edlund
February 26, 1925-December 20, 2019
Oakland
A 1943 graduate of Fremont High. Survived by daughter Karen Egger of Nevada, and Mark Edlund of Oakland. Georgia was an active community member, serving as a docent for the Oakland Museum, Oakland Zoo and the USS Potomac. She and Paul were members of the Oakland Lawn Bowling Club. Memorial donations may be made in Georgia's name to the Oakland Zoo. She always said, "No matter what, those animals have to eat."


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020
