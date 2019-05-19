East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Georgianna Russo
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Vigil
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Georgianna Russo


Georgianna Russo Obituary
Georgianna Russo
May 14, 1929 - May 15, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
"Georgi" was born in Long Island, NY. She met her husband, Sal B. Russo, at the Columbus Day Parade. They married in 1948. A devout parishioner at Church of the Good Shepherd, she retired from Pittsburg Community Hospital after 30 years' service. She showed love to her family by cooking delicious meals and genuine conversation. A traveler, bingo player, and a 40-year 49ers season ticket holder.
Georgi is survived by her husband of 70 years, Sal, her brother George, her son Greg, four grandsons, and two great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her son Dennis.
Visitation will be held on Tues. May 21, 2019 at 4:00pm with a vigil at 7pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Wed. May 22, 2019 at 10am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
