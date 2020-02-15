Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St Joseph Cemetery
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St Joseph Cemetery
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Gomes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Gomes


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgina Gomes Obituary
Georgina Gomes
Oct. 26, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2020
Rodeo, CA
Georgina passed away at the age of 87. She was one of 12 children born to Joaquina and Jose Fagundes de Sousa in Flores, Azores. She immigrated to the US in 1956, married Manuel Gomes of Faial in 1959 at St Basil's in Vallejo and lived in Rodeo for 57 years. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening, traveling and attending Portuguese Holy Spirit Festivals. She is survived by her daughter Maria, brother Frank and over 100 nieces and nephews. Viewing will be on Feb 24 at 10:30am followed by services at 11:30am at St Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to .


View the online memorial for Georgina Gomes
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -