Georgina Gomes
Oct. 26, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2020
Rodeo, CA
Georgina passed away at the age of 87. She was one of 12 children born to Joaquina and Jose Fagundes de Sousa in Flores, Azores. She immigrated to the US in 1956, married Manuel Gomes of Faial in 1959 at St Basil's in Vallejo and lived in Rodeo for 57 years. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening, traveling and attending Portuguese Holy Spirit Festivals. She is survived by her daughter Maria, brother Frank and over 100 nieces and nephews. Viewing will be on Feb 24 at 10:30am followed by services at 11:30am at St Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020