Georgine Jane Dunlop O'ConnorJanuary 24, 1937 - April 17, 2020Resident of OaklandGeorgine Jane Dunlop O'Connor was born on January 24, 1937, in North Bend, Oregon, to Edward Robert and Sadie Williams Dunlop. She died on April 17, 2020, in Oakland, California, following a long-term illness. Georgine grew up in the Pacific Northwest, graduating from Franklin High School in Portland, Oregon, where she also started college before moving to San Francisco in 1958. In San Francisco, Georgine enjoyed her life as an independent working woman and resident of the Mary Elizabeth Inn, a women's-only residence downtown, where she made several lifelong friends.In 1962, Georgine married George M. O'Connor. Together they raised two children in Piedmont. During those years, she was active in many school and community organizations, including Piedmont Camp Fire Girls, the Orinda County Club, Oakland Symphony Guild, Acacia Branch of Children's Hospital, and Board of Directors of the Mary Elizabeth Inn. A voracious reader, avid tennis player, enthusiastic supporter of the fine and performing arts, dedicated library volunteer, and consummate hostess, she was always willing to do more than her share. She was a caring neighbor in Piedmont and later in Montclair. She was a thoughtful, generous friend; indeed, many of her friendships developed from her initial kindness to a then-stranger. No one who knew her ever heard Georgine make a negative judgment about another.A graduate of Mills College in 1981, Ms. O'Connor earned a master's degree in Library Science from San Jose State in 1983. Her career as a law librarian in the Bay Area spanned nearly 26 years with several different firms including Broad, Shultz, Larson & Wineberg, Bancroft-Whitney Legal Publishers, and Stoel-Rives. She found great satisfaction in her participation with the Special Libraries and Mills College Alumnae associations and in her travels throughout North America, Europe and Asia.Georgine is survived by son Paul (wife Joanne) and daughter Joyce (husband Dylan); and siblings: Hank, Louise, Lois, and Deb. A beloved mother, sister, wife, and friend, Georgine will be forever missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ms. O'Connor's memory may be made to Mills College Annual Fund, 5000 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, California 94613-1301.