|
|
Gerald Alan Grivois
May 28, 1964 - Dec. 3, 2019
San Lorenzo, CA
Gerald Alan Grivois, 55, passed away suddenly on December 3, 2019. Born on May 28, 1964, at Mather Air Force Base, he was the youngest child of Wallace and Geraldine (Chick and Gerry) Grivois. A longtime resident of San Lorenzo, he was well known in the community. He is a graduate of Arroyo High School and was very involved in little league growing up. He enjoyed walking his dog Bella everyday.
He leaves behind his sons and greatest joys, Jacob (Brieonna) and Jesse Grivois, his loving mother, Gerry Grivois, and his granddaughter Stella Lyn, all of San Lorenzo. Gerald is also survived and loved by his siblings, Wallace "Rene" Grivois (Robin), Don Grivois (Debbie), Margie Sanchez (Bob), Denise Griffiths, Debbie Porter (Doug) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
In addition to his wife, Jennifer, he was predeceased by his father in 1991.
Gerald was a devoted father, a loyal friend and will be missed by many.
Services for Gerald will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Grissom's Mortuary
267 East Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA
View the online memorial for Gerald Alan Grivois
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019