Gerald David Rendahl

Resident of Albany, California

Memorial services for Gerald David Rendahl will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 275 East Spain St., in Sonoma, CA. After the service, the family will meet with friends in the church fellowship hall for a time of reflection and remembrance.

Jerry died peacefully in his home on February 24th at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ahlen Rendahl; children, Katherine, Ann, and Justin Rendahl; stepchildren, Tracy, Loren, and Lisa Hopper; and ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his stepson Luke Hopper, brother Richard Allen Rendahl, mother Blanche Rendahl Parnelli, and father John Reuben Rendahl of Albany, CA.

Jerry was born on April 3, 1934 in Albany, CA to Blanche and John Rendahl. He graduated from San Jose State University in 1958 with a degree in business. After graduation he served two years in the US Army in Germany as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 2nd Medium Tank Battalion. He married Margery Crouch in 1960 and the couple had three children.

He met Sandra Ahlen in the late 1970's and they have been together ever since. He worked in sales for IBM in a career that spanned over 25 years. His children and stepchildren remember him as a kind and driven father and grandfather who encouraged them to pursue their dreams and goals.

Jerry was an avid mountaineer who shared his passion for the outdoors with friends and family. He taught scores to hike, camp, ski, and rock climb. One of his most significant adventures was the ascent of the Lost Arrow Spire in Yosemite.

Please join his family in celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels at 275 East Spain St., Sonoma CA 95476.





