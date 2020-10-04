Gerald Edwin Patchen
June 23, 1934 - September 24, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Gerald "Jerry" Patchen, a former resident of Moraga and current resident of Concord, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Jerry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Marguerite and Lester Patchen on June 23, 1934 and grew up in North Platte, Nebraska. Jerry attended North Platte High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and USF where he received his accounting degree. Jerry was a navy veteran and 50-year lifetime member of Acalanes Fellowship Lodge No. 480 of the order of Free and Accepted Masons. After his discharge from the Navy in 1957, he moved to California where he met Jenifer. Jerry and Jenifer were married in July 1958 and had a loving marriage of 52 years. Jerry was a CPA and worked for several accounting firms before opening his own practice (Buckley Patchen) in August 1967, from which he retired in 2000. As an avid traveler, he and Jen took trips to Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia. Jerry was also a talented golfer throughout his life. In 2000 he enjoyed his 2nd trip to Scotland with his son and grandson for a whirlwind marathon of golf at the world's most famous courses. Jerry also raised money for the American Cancer Society
for several years by organizing a Pro-Am golf tournament called Tee-Off Against Cancer, during which he would golf upwards of 40 holes in a single day to increase donations.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Jenifer Patchen. He is survived by his three children, Deborah Dreher (Warren), Gerald Patchen II and Karen Zimmerman as well as his two grandsons, Nicholas Dreher (Mary Johnson) and Samuel Dreher and Jerry's long-time companion Sue Noyes. Interment, alongside his beloved wife, will be held by private service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
