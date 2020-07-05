Gerald Eugene WashburnApril 16, 1932 - June 7, 2020Resident of Berkeley, CAGerald E. Washburn entered peacefully into rest in Berkeley on June 7, 2020. He was 88 years old.Born April 16, 1932 to Loucile & John Washburn, Jerry was a retired master machinist. He spent his childhood in Oregon where his grew up in a log house. Jerry was from a family of musicians and developed a lifelong love of Big Band and Dixieland Jazz music. He had an early passion for cars, becoming an expert in the hot rods of the 50's and 60's and the classics from the 1920's, 30's and 40's. Jerry was highly respected by classic car enthusiasts from throughout the U.S. and beyond. He also enjoyed attending Jazz festivals, going to Big Band social dances, and fishing and camping with his family.Jerry is survived by his two sisters and four children.