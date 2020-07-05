1/1
Gerald Eugene Washburn
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Eugene Washburn
April 16, 1932 - June 7, 2020
Resident of Berkeley, CA
Gerald E. Washburn entered peacefully into rest in Berkeley on June 7, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Born April 16, 1932 to Loucile & John Washburn, Jerry was a retired master machinist. He spent his childhood in Oregon where his grew up in a log house. Jerry was from a family of musicians and developed a lifelong love of Big Band and Dixieland Jazz music. He had an early passion for cars, becoming an expert in the hot rods of the 50's and 60's and the classics from the 1920's, 30's and 40's. Jerry was highly respected by classic car enthusiasts from throughout the U.S. and beyond. He also enjoyed attending Jazz festivals, going to Big Band social dances, and fishing and camping with his family.
Jerry is survived by his two sisters and four children.


View the online memorial for Gerald Eugene Washburn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary Inc.
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved