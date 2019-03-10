Gerald "Jerry" Goodman

October 19, 1934 - February 28, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Cornelia Goodman. He graduated from High School in Austin, Texas at St. Edwards and continued his education at CSLA receiving a Business Degree. Before entering college, he served in the US Army in Korea. He married Patricia in 1958 who both went to the same Elementary School. They started their lives together in Southern CA, and soon moved to the Bay Area in 1968. He worked as a Commercial Loan Officer for several companies in the Bay Area, retiring in 2000. Jerry enjoyed road trips, McDonalds, Peanut butter, desserts, and mostly visiting with friends. Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia, sister, Mary Ann Cornelius, daughters; Maria (Todd), Kathy (Chris), and son, Brian, five grandchildren; Christopher (Heather), Matthew, Amy, JT, and Jamie, also two great grandchildren Mason and Maddox. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Boulevard – Fremont.





View the online memorial for Gerald "Jerry" Goodman Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary