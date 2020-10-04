1/1
Gerald H. "Jerry" Saurman
1936 - 2020
May 4, 1936 - September 28, 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
Jerry H. Saurman, 84, of Benicia passed away Monday. He was born in Oakland and has called Benicia his home for the past 30 years. He worked at Chevron in Richmond as a Truck Driver for over 26 years before retiring in 1996.
Jerry raced sports cars and was one of the most awarded and respected drivers in the Northern California autocross community during the 50's and 60's.
He also liked to ride motorcycles and was a longtime member of the Highland Touring Club of Oakland and the Sports Car Club of America. He enjoyed vintage vinyl music, photography, traveling, hiking and the great outdoors. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge #480 of Lafayette.
Jerry is survived by his wife Joyce; son Jon (Wendy) and his grandchildren Ryan & Daphne. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Saurman in 1997.
Services will be private. The family prefers donations to the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130
www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
