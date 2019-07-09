Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christ's Community Church 25927 Kay Ave Hayward , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Kruse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald J. Kruse Jr.

Jan. 22, 1942 - June 28, 2019

Hayward

Known for his zest for life, cycling adventures, boundless generosity, penchant for cartoons and unwavering positivity, "Jer" peacefully passed while listening to the blues with family and close friends at his side. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Francis Louise Hall and Gerald James Kruse (Kruszynski), the family moved to San Francisco shortly thereafter, settling in the Sunset District where Jer enjoyed many adventures with siblings Wayne and Karen and numerous neighborhood friends. Jer graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, attended SF City College and then joined the Marine Corps. After completing basic training, Jer was selected to attend flight school in Florida, eventually fulfilling his service duties as a Marine Reservist. Jer returned to San Francisco where he began a rewarding career in telecommunications with Pacific Telephone & Telegraph, PacBell and after over 30 years, retired from AT&T. Jer continued to share his engineering and project management expertise while working in the cellular space until his early 70's.

In 1965, Jer moved with his young family to Pacifica where he frequently commuted to SF by bicycle and was an active member of the Pacifica Freewheelers and volleyball community. Jer organized large camping trips (with bikes, of course!) for which many Pacifica families enjoyed year after year. In the 1970's, Jer began bicycle touring with good friends and this passion continued as he helped many new and seasoned cyclists train for and complete the Arthritis Foundation's California Coast Classic. Jer truly embodied "Cycling 4 Fun" and, until his passing, organized weekly group rides, continued bike touring with friends, and ripped along mountain bike trails with fellow Nite Dawgs. Many have Jer to thank for igniting their passion for cycling!

Jer will always be remembered for his willingness to step in and help. Jer was involved in numerous organizations and happily took on expanded roles every step of the way. Jer played instrumental roles in the early years of the Cartoon Art Museum, was a jack of all trades at the Chanticleers Theatre in Castro Valley, built bikes like no other for Kids Bike Lane, produced sound at Christ's Community Church, was the fearless leader of the Arthritis Foundation's California Coast Classic and was active in his neighborhood homeowner's association. Jer's organizational, sound engineering, program production, leadership, fundraising and treasury skills will be missed, but the positive energy he brought to every organization for which he was involved will be missed the most.

A master jokester and all around FUN-ny guy, Jer's ability to weave in a funny cartoon or make others laugh and smile was a true gift. Whether you just met Jer or were a long time friend, all were struck by his broad smile and hearty laugh. Jer loved sharing his passion for satire and picked up the tab for annual subscriptions of "The Funny Times" for over 200 friends and family. Jer had a zest for life and didn't want to waste a minute of it. Jer and his spirit will be greatly missed.

Jer is survived by his partner of over 20 years, Sandra Cox, of Hayward, son Kevin Kruse of South San Francisco, daughter Cheryl Kruse Shwe (Michael) of San Francisco and grandson Alexander Shwe. Jer will be deeply missed by countless friends and the extended families of Sandy, Kevin and Cheryl.

A celebration of life and laughter will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 pm at Christ's Community Church, 25927 Kay Ave, Hayward. A celebratory ride for which a portion of Jer's ashes will be spread along a mountain bike trail is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his honor be made to either Kids Bike Lane or Chanticleers Theatre.





