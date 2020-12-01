Geraldine CapelutoNovember 1, 1939 - November 22, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAGeraldine "Gerry" Capeluto passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2020. She was 81 years old. Gerry was a long-time resident of the bay area and recently settled in Walnut Creek. She worked many years at Bayer Corporation and was an active member at Waypointe Christian Fellowship, serving on the board and teaching Sunday school, which was her true passion.Gerry was a devoted wife, friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a feisty spirit and contagious laugh, and was deeply loved by all who knew her.Gerry is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, David Capeluto. Gerry is survived by brothers Steve and Ward Blanchette and sister, Lana Blanchette, daughters Cathleen Capeluto and Cynthia Allie (Brian); grandchildren Elizabeth Vawter (Adam), Chelsea and Zachary Allie, and great grandchildren, Dean, Dylan and Presley Vawter.A small gathering will take place on Thursday, December 3rd at Waypointe Christian Fellowship in Richmond at 1:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. A private burial is planned for a later date.The family requests that donations be made to the Richmond Rescue Mission in lieu of flowers.