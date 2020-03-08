|
Geraldine Chiechi
Sept. 13, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Geraldine "Geri" beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 with family at her side. Proud of her Irish, Catholic heritage, Geri was born to Calvin and Mary Lewis of San Francisco in September 1938. She was the younger sister to Calvin Lewis Jr. Her family lived in San Francisco, the Portola District, San Bruno Avenue (the Road); where Geri graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1955. During her senior year of high school, she met her future husband Len Chiechi. They raised their three children in Daly City, CA. She took pride in her role as a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She never missed an opportunity to chaperone field trips, volunteer in classrooms, attend events, etc. She was friends to her children's friends and lovingly referred to by them as "Mrs. C.". In 2005, Len and Geri relocated to Antioch, CA. This move brought great joy to Geri as she was in close vicinity to her seven grandchildren enabling her to enjoy their many events; camera and camcorder always in hand.
Family was Geri's everything and she will be immeasurably missed by her husband of 63 years, Len Chiechi, devoted children, Len (Anne), Sharon (Mark), and Stephen, grandchildren Lenny (Julie), Josh, Stephen (Katherine), Chelsea, Gina and Brittany, great grandchildren Hailey, Brianna, Trinity, Lenny the 4th and Cassidy. She was a loving aunt to Michael and Vicki Chiechi, Pat and Gi Chiechi and Ken and Kathy Perotti and their children. A mass will be held at St. Ignatius Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30. All are welcome.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020